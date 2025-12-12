Live Radio
Washington Nationals »

Right-hander Michael Soroka and Arizona Diamondbacks finalize a $7.5 million, 1-year contract

The Associated Press

December 12, 2025, 5:06 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Right-hander Michael Soroka and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized a $7.5 million, one-year contract on Friday.

The 28-year-old Soroka is expected to bolster the back of the D-backs’ starting rotation. He was 3-8 with a 4.52 ERA last season, starting 16 games for the Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched mostly out of the bullpen.

A 2019 All-Star with the Atlanta Braves, Soroka was one of the game’s best young pitchers, finishing with a 13-4 record and a 2.68 ERA that season. But he tore his right Achilles twice — once in 2020 and again in 2021 — which kept him off the mound for more than two full seasons.

