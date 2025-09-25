‘See. You. Later!’: Saluting 20 years of Bob Carpenter calling Nationals games

Longtime Washington Nationals announcer on MASN Bob Carpenter will be saying "see you later" at the end of the 2025 regular season, wrapping up at 20-year stint in D.C.

FILE - President Barack Obama joins Washington Nationals broadcasters Bob Carpenter, right, and Rob Dibble, in the broadcast booth during opening day baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals at Nationals, April 5, 2010, at Nationals Park in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) FILE - President Barack Obama joins Washington Nationals broadcasters Bob Carpenter, right, and Rob Dibble, in the broadcast booth during opening day baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals at Nationals, April 5, 2010, at Nationals Park in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) “See. You. Later!”

That’s been the signature home run call of longtime Washington Nationals announcer Bob Carpenter on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network since 2006. And earlier this year, the 72-year-old announced that he’d be saying exactly that at the end of the 2025 regular season, wrapping up at 20-year stint in D.C.

“Well, first of all, I’m very appreciative of the Nats allowing me to do it this way,” Carpenter told WTOP in a July interview. “In this business, that decision is usually made for you after the season sometime and then you never get the chance to say the proper goodbye. I feel fortunate that it’s working out that way.”

Carpenter has been calling big league games since 1984 when he joined the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast crew, and now that he knows his final game is on the horizon, the veteran has been soaking it all in.

“I’m really trying to savor every day — kind of stop and smell the roses. Year number 42 in the big leagues and I still feel as excited about coming to the ballpark as I did 10, 20, 30 years ago, maybe 40 years ago,” he said.

Longtime friendships out of the ballpark

A major league announcer travels with the team. Over the years, that’s given Carpenter a chance to follow more than a few careers while also making many friendships with players he covered, such as Ryan Zimmerman.

“Zim obviously jumps to the top of that list, not only as a player but as a person as well. Ian Desmond and I have maintained a pretty good, close relationship over the years,” Carpenter said. “I think of young guys when they were first coming up, this guy was so hilarious he used to imitate me and do his Bob Carpenter play-by-play impersonation. Drew Storen used to bust my chops with that all the time.”

Twenty years means a lot of wins and losses, plus plenty of flights, bus rides and meals. And Carpenter said he’s made many valuable connections along the way.

“I don’t want to take away from anybody by leaving them out, but there are just certain guys who just kind of jump out at you because of the people they are,” he said. “We’ve had some great characters over the years who have played for this team. And I’m sure that 30 seconds after you and I finish this I’ll think of five other guys that I should have mentioned.”

A taste of success

Now to what’s important: Having been to every big league park over five different decades, which press box has the best food?

“Well, the ‘Dodger Dog’ is right up there. By far the best cafeteria in baseball is Philadelphia, and the Yankees are right behind that. Those are places where you can go and you have a choice of 10 different things to eat,” he said.

Carpenter, in his 20 years announcing Nats games, has tasted a variety of success and failure, heartbreak and glory, friendships and more. He gets one more weekend in the booth that will be named after him to do what he’s always dreamed of doing.

“When I was 10 years old, Stan Musial retired after an amazing career — 22 years — and they asked him, ‘What was your greatest thrill?’ He said, ‘Putting on this uniform every day.’ For me, it’s coming to the ballpark every day. That’s my greatest thrill.”

See. You. Later!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.