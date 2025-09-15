Nationals Notebook: Back to the drawing board

The Washington Nationals' 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh eliminated them from the NL Wild Card race and assured the team of a sixth straight silent October. WTOP's Dave Preston breaks down the Nats' path forward.

Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo (22) stands in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo (22) stands in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(AP/Erin Hooley) What was evident in mid-June finally became official Saturday night. The Washington Nationals’ 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh eliminated them from the NL Wild Card race and assured the team of a sixth straight silent October after the franchise made the postseason five times from 2012-19.

That they stayed on the precipice for as long as they did was a byproduct of a hot start to September (seven wins in their first eight games in September) plus a cratering New York Mets (eight straight losses before Sunday’s win).

We await the new direction in the front office and the dugout, while knowing that the new vision might not include multiple players previously seen as fixtures or core contributors.

But that’s what happens when your “reboot” goes awry.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (89-61) removed what little suspense there was in the NL East race by sweeping a four-game series from the New York Mets (77-73) by outscoring them 27-10. One win or one Mets loss over the next two weeks delivers the division (Mets still took the regular season series 7-6).

The Mets’ Wild Card lead over San Francisco has shrunk to one and a half games, but the Giants’ next seven games are at Arizona (75-75) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-65). Miami (70-80) won’t make the playoffs this year, but with an average age of 25.8 for their lineup, one feels the Marlins might be making noise in 2026.

Atlanta (66-83) last missed the postseason in 2017, and their swoon has the Braves in danger of their first last-place finish since 2016. Washington (62-87) plays Atlanta seven times in the final 13 games of the season.

Break up the Birds: The Baltimore Orioles (69-80), after being swept by AL East-leading Toronto, are on the precipice of playoff elimination (wins by Boston or Houston plus a loss by the O’s seals their fate). But here’s something good that happened at Camden Yards: Baltimore swept Pittsburgh by winning three one-run games, with two of them coming in extra innings.

Last Week’s Heroes: Rookie Cade Cavalli went 1-0 while allowing five runs over 10 innings over his two starts. Andrew Alvarez tossed six scoreless innings and Mitchell Parker posted his best start since the All-Star break by allowing a pair of runs over 7.2 frames. Josh Bell hit .364 with three homers and 12 RBI, while Dylan Crews homered twice with six RBI. Daylen Lile batted .340 with five runs scored, while James Wood went .348 at the plate.

Last Week’s Humbled: Bell also struck out 11 times in 23 at bats to give the slugger 204 whiffs on the season. The MLB record is 223, set in 2009 by Mark Reynolds (yes, the Reynolds who played 86 games for the Nats in 2018). The catching combination had issues at the plate, with Jorge Alfaro hitting .167 and Riley Adams batting .133 (unfortunately, that does NOT add up to .300). Shinnosuke Ogasawara allowed six runs over three innings while Cole Henry coughed up four runs over two frames.

Game to Watch: If the Nats are going to catch the Braves, their first chance to close the gap is Monday night. And while Mitchell Parker (8-15, 5.69 ERA) is coming off his first win since July, his counterpart Spencer Strider is looking to work his way back to the 2023 season, where the right-hander led the NL with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts.

