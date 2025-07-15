Drinks on Rizzo: Nationals fans toast recently fired general manager

The recently fired team president and general manager picked up the first round of beers at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern and Walters Sports Bar before the 2025 Home Run Derby.

Mike Rizzo put smiles on the faces of Washington Nationals fans one last time during Monday’s happy hour.

The recently fired team president and general manager picked up the first round of beers at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern and Walters Sports Bar between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., before the 2025 Home Run Derby.

The Rizzo Family Foundation said the “Round on Riz” happy hours were a token of his appreciation for 19 years with the team.

“The biggest thing that people need to know about Mike Rizzo is what an amazing human being he is. And look, he’s buying a drink for everybody in this bar tonight,” said Jay Brooke, who was imbibing at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern.

Brooke was drinking with his brother Ed, who said Rizzo would talk with them about baseball at Nationals Park, and at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern after Washington Capitals games.

“Most GMs wouldn’t give you the time of day,” Ed Brooke said.

It was not only those drinking beers that Rizzo took care of, he also thought about the ones serving the suds.

“He said ‘make sure your staff gets well compensated, and I’ll take care of everything,'” said Penn Quarter Sports Tavern general manager Kareem Stewart.

The Brooke Brothers were joined by their friend Andy McMahon, in a toast to Rizzo.

Drinking a Corona, McMahon said: “I lost my job and I didn’t buy any drinks for anybody.”

