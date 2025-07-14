Nationals Notebook: Break-time for a broken season

The Washington Nationals limped into the All-Star break after being swept in Milwaukee, but, as WTOP's Dave Preston explains, the organization that recently underwent a regime change has its eye on the future.

Washington Nationals' Brady House hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(AP/Aaron Gash) The Washington Nationals (38-58) limped into the All-Star break after getting swept in Milwaukee, but the organization that made a regime change last week has its eye on the future.

It has to, after the reboot begun in 2021 and 2022 has spun its wheels into another last place finish.

The front office of Mike DeBartolo drafted promise Sunday night by selecting Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits, University of South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petty and Mississippi high school pitcher Landon Harmon in the first three rounds of the MLB Draft.

Optimists will track their progress toward the major league over the next few years, while cynics will simply say that the trio will be ready to replace CJ Abrams, James Wood and MacKenzie Gore when they sign their free agent deals elsewhere.

Yes, it has been that kind of month, year and decade regarding D.C. baseball, as the elimination countdown will be a late-season feature yet again this August and September.

Thank goodness we’ll get a few days off.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (55-41) owns a half-game lead over the New York Mets (55-42) in the MLB’s closest race. The Phillies get a dose of vinegar, in the form of not one but two All-Star Game snubs, as pitchers Christopher Sanchez (8-2, 2.50 ERA) and Ranger Suarez (7-3, 1.94 in 13 starts) were left of the roster.The Mets might be looking for a third baseman, as Mark Vientos (.223 with 24 RBI) is dragging down an offense that ranks 20th in hitting.

Miami (44-51) took two of three in Baltimore to move within seven and a half games of the final Wild Card spot in the NL, while Atlanta (42-53) is off to its worst start since 2016.

Washington (38-58) is 20 games under .500, just like they finished the last two seasons. They have 66 games remaining in 2025.

O’s Woes: Baltimore (43-52) remains in last place of the AL East, after dropping two of three at home to Miami while getting outscored 19-6 by the Marlins.

The Birds are now chasing slumping Tampa Bay (Rays have lost four straight), after Boston reeled off 10 straight victories entering the midseason hiatus.

And the fire sale began late last week, with the trade of reliever Bryan Baker to Tampa Bay for a “Competitive Balance” pick (37th overall) in this year’s draft. Who else will be moved?

Diamonds Direct Diamond King: Rookie Brady House hit .300 while belting his first two career home runs. He’s still striking out quite a bit (23 K’s to four walks through 23 games), but the former prime prospect is settling in at the hot corner.

Last Week’s Heroes: CJ Abrams hit .318 during a week where the lineup was less than explosive (20 runs scored over six games). MacKenzie Gore struck out seven over six innings and actually received run support while posting his first win since June 4. Brad Lord tossed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief over two games.

Last Week’s Humbled: Mitchell Parker allowed seven runs over 4.2 innings in his lone start, while Jackson Rutledge surrendered five runs over 3.1 innings of relief. Kyle Finnegan tallied a blown save, while coughing up three runs over 1.1 frames.

James Wood (.105) received a much-needed day off Sunday, as he heads to the All-Star Game in Atlanta. And Luis Garcia Jr. hit .167 during a week where he no longer became the only Luis Garcia on the roster (reminds me of first grade when David Wood moved to my hometown and was placed in my class, beginning a stretch where I could no longer write ‘David’ on assignments — rather ‘David P.’, ‘David Pr.’ or ‘David M. P.’ instead.

Game to Watch: San Diego comes to Washington Friday, with the Nats likely starting MacKenzie Gore and Jake Irvin in the first two games. But the questions surrounding this team in 2025 have been the performance of the back end of their rotation, making Sunday’s series finale the one I’ll have my eye on.

