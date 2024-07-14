Brewers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (44-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-42, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Washington Nationals (44-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-42, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (8-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -149, Nationals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Washington Nationals after losing three straight games.

Milwaukee has gone 28-17 at home and 54-42 overall. The Brewers have a 40-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington is 24-28 on the road and 44-52 overall. The Nationals have a 33-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 14 home runs while slugging .413. Christian Yelich is 12-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 21 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs while hitting .269 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 17-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 4-6, .273 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

