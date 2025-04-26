Brewers place Mitchell on IL, promote Cameron from Triple-A Nashville

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed center fielder Garrett Mitchell on the 10-day injured list Saturday. After an…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed center fielder Garrett Mitchell on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

After an MRI, Mitchell was diagnosed with a left oblique strain.

Mitchell started in right field Friday night. He left the game, a 3-2 Milwaukee loss to St. Louis, after the fourth inning. After the game, Mitchell said he hurt it on one of his swings in his lone at-bat in the second inning when he grounded out to shortstop Masyn Winn.

The Brewers have selected the contract of left fielder Daz Cameron from Triple-A Nashville.

Cameron, 28, was acquired by the Brewers from Baltimore on April 7. In 10 games with Nashville, Cameron is hitting .372 with five homers, 16 RBI, nine runs scored and three steals.

Cameron is the son of former major leaguer Mike Cameron, a former Brewer. In his 16-year career, the elder Cameron also played for the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins and Washington Nationals.

The Brewers also transferred center fielder Blake Perkins from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injury list. Perkins is out with an injured right shin.

