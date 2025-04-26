Mets reliever A.J. Minter likely headed to injured list with triceps injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets reliever A.J. Minter injured his left triceps during a 2-0 win against the Washington…

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets reliever A.J. Minter injured his left triceps during a 2-0 win against the Washington Nationals on Saturday and is likely headed to the injured list.

The 31-year-old left-hander was facing James Wood with one out in the eighth inning when he appeared to wince after a 3-1 pitch and walked to the back of the mound. Manager Carlos Mendoza and the team trainer came out and, after a short conversation, Minter left with an athletic trainer.

“About two pitches or a pitch before you can kind of see me kind of move my triceps around a little bit. It tightened up,” Minter said. “I threw that last pitch, a cutter, and I felt my triceps. Don’t know how long we’re looking at, getting imaging tomorrow and see where we’re at. But yes, triceps and we’ll see what the damage is tomorrow.”

Max Kranick came on to get the final two outs of the inning.

Minter, 31, is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA and seven holds in his first season with the Mets. He has struck out 14 batters and walked four in 11 innings.

“I’m just glad it wasn’t my elbow,” he said. “We’re looking at probably an IL stint. Just hopefully come back, get this thing fixed and continue to help the team.”

