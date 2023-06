Diamondbacks rally against Nationals’ beleaguered bullpen in 10-5 win

Pavin Smith homered and drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied against Washington's beleaguered bullpen to beat the Nationals 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Josh Rojas also had three RBIs for Arizona, which moved ahead of Los Angeles for the NL West lead soon after the game when the Dodgers blew a late lead at Cincinnati. The Diamondbacks have won seven of nine to improve to 36-25.

Former Diamondback Stone Garrett hit his first career grand slam for last-place Washington, which has lost three in a row and six of eight. Lane Thomas also homered for the Nationals.

Washington entered the day with the worst bullpen ERA in the National League at 4.73, and Arizona took full advantage when starter Jake Irvin was pulled after hitting Corbin Carroll to open the fifth inning.

Reliever Erasmo Ramírez (2-3) plunked Christian Walker with his first pitch, committed a balk to move over both runners and walked Emmanuel Rivera to load the bases. Arizona sandwiched a pair of sacrifice flies around Gabriel Moreno’s RBI single to make it 6-4.

Ramírez has allowed runs in five of his last six outings, and his ERA has jumped from 4.03 to 6.33 in that span.

Rojas added a two-run single in the sixth, and Smith swatted a two-run shot to left-center in the seventh as the Diamondbacks expanded their lead against Chad Kuhl.

José Ruiz (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Garrett’s grand slam in the first off Arizona starter Tommy Henry gave Washington a 4-1 lead. The Diamondbacks got two back in the fourth when Moreno and Smith had RBI singles off Irvin, who allowed four runs in four-plus innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was out of the lineup for the second game in a row with right groin tightness.

Nationals: Washington recalled RHP Jordan Weems from Triple-A Rochester and designated RHP Andrés Machado for assignment. Machado was 0-0 with an 8.47 ERA in 14 games. … RHP Victor Arano, who has not pitched this season, will undergo shoulder surgery later this month. … OF Victor Robles (back spasms) has taken batting practice on the field and could begin a rehab assignment this week. … RHP Tanner Rainey threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.

PELOSI’S FIRST PITCH

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw out the first pitch Tuesday before the Washington Nationals’ annual Night Out game celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

“I don’t even watch TV except for sports and so I know better than for a politician to go in front of a sports crowd —- who came for that, right?” Pelosi said. “But this tonight, (for) the LGBTQ, that was a whole different purpose, so I was very honored to do that and take whatever came my way.”

UP NEXT

Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (4-5, 4.92) will start against his former team Wednesday night. Corbin is 0-2 with a 13.86 ERA in two starts against Arizona since leaving the Diamondbacks after the 2018 season. RHP Zach Davies (0-1, 5.40 ERA) is set to start for Arizona. He’s 4-0 with a 2.97 ERA in six career starts against Washington.

