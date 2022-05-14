RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Home » Washington Nationals » Astros aim to keep…

Astros aim to keep win streak going against the Nationals

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Astros (22-11, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (11-23, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (2-0, .83 ERA, .79 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -168, Nationals +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will attempt to keep their 11-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 4-14 in home games and 11-23 overall. The Nationals have a 7-14 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Houston has a 9-4 record at home and a 22-11 record overall. The Astros have an 11-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .342 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 12-for-42 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .280 batting average, and has three doubles, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 21 RBI. Jose Altuve is 13-for-37 with five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .279 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 10-0, .241 batting average, 1.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (hand), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

State CIO to leave in June

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up