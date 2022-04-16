RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals Saturday

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (4-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-4)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josh Rogers (1-0, 1.69 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Nationals -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Pittsburgh had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record in home games last season. The Pirates scored 3.8 runs per game while giving up 5.1 last season.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 in road games a season ago. The Nationals scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 5.1 last season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

