2022 Nationals bobbleheads, giveaways announced

If you're hankering for some new Nationals bobbleheads this season, the team released its promo schedule for fans Monday.

Bear in mind, the giveaways are limited.

The first is the Stephen Strasburg World Series MVP bobblehead on April 8 (limited to the first 20,000 fans).

Then, it’s the Juan “Soto Shuffle” bobblehead May 27 (limited to the first 20,000 fans).

The Josh Bell Marvel “Unstoppable” Super Hero bobblehead is June 11 (first 10,000 fans).

Soto gets another with the Juan “Solo” Star Wars bobblehead July 16 (first 10,000 fans).

And Wonder Woman gets some love Aug. 26 for DC Comics Day (first 10,000 fans).

If you’re looking for team apparel, the Nats have you covered there too:

May 11: World Series cooler tote (exit giveaway, first 20,000 fans exiting stadium).

Aug. 12: Nationals clear fanny pack.

Aug. 27: MLB Network Tote (first 10,000 fans).

Sept. 30: Nationals wearable item (admittedly, we’re not sure what this one means precisely).

Oct. 2: Nationals beanie.

Of course, in the runup to Independence Day, on July 1 at Nats Park, there will be a special “Freedom Fireworks” show following the series opener against the Miami Marlins.

Kids can look forward to some freebies too.

April 23-24: Kids Opening Weekend: Juan Soto kids jersey (first 5,000 fans 12 and under each day).

May 14-15: Kids superhero socks (first 5,000 fans 12 and under each day).

July 2-3: Kids bucket hat (first 5,000 fans 12 and under each day).

Aug. 13-14: Kids color-your-own-pencil case (first 5,000 fans 12 and under each day).

Sept. 17-18: Nationals Screech Handmade by Robots vinyl figure (first 5,000 fans 12 and under each day).

Every Sunday day game: Kids run the bases.

More info is online.

On Friday, the Nats released ticket and bag policy details for the season.