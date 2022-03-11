Nationals detail ticket info, bag policies for this season

Baseball is back, which means you need to get acquainted with this season's procedures at Nationals Park if you want to attend a game.

Baseball is back, which means you need to get acquainted with this season’s procedures at Nationals Park if you want to attend a game.

Starting next week, tickets for all regular season Washington Nationals games will go on sale — except for the Opening Day game on April 7. The team said there will be presale offers for season plan holders and Nationals Fan Club members.

NATS PLUS Members and other Nationals Plan Holders will have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for 2022 regular-season games before the general public. Those exclusive presale offers will be shared via email.

Next up, there are new entry policies for those coming to the park.

Fans can expect quicker entry into the park, because they’ll no longer need to remove their keys and wallets from their pockets or remove their jackets before entering the stadium. That’s thanks to a new OpenGate screening technology, which will allow attendees to walk in a single-file line before presenting their tickets.

However, the new entry procedures also bring some new rules for what kind of bags are allowed at the park:

All bags larger than a clutch must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.

Bags may not be larger than 16 x 16 x 8 inches.

Fans are allowed to bring a small clutch — 5 x 7 x ¾ inches or smaller — in addition to, or instead of, a clear bag.

Binbox is available for fans whose bags do not comply with ballpark regulations.

Visitors who have either medical or diaper bags can use the ADA/Family lanes at the Center Field and Home Plate Gates to have their items inspected.

It’s worth noting that fans who do come to the game with a clear bag will not need to be inspected.

The Nationals will host the New York Mets for their Opening Day game on April 7 at 4:05 p.m.