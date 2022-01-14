The biggest question about the All-Star Game was not if Alex Ovechkin would be selected, but, rather, would he go? Ovechkin was announced as the Metropolitan Team captain for the All-Star Game as the top vote-getter in the fan vote and, on Friday, confirmed that he did intend to go to this year's event.

Nationals’ pitcher Seth Romero arrested on DWI charge in Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nationals pitcher Seth Romero was arrested Friday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to online jail records for the Brazoria County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office.

Romero, 25, was released on $5,000 bond. He is a native of West Columbia, Texas in Brazoria County and has had a tumultuous tenure with the Nationals. News of the arrest was first reported by The Washington Post.

Washington’s first-round draft pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, Romero has made three appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals all in 2020. He pitched at four different levels in the organization’s minor-league system in 2021 finishing at Triple-A Rochester one step below the major leagues.

“We are aware of the incident involving Seth Romero,” a Nationals spokesperson said in a statement provided to NBC Sports Washington. “We are working to gather more information and will refrain from making any further comments at this time.”

Romero pitched in college at the University of Houston and was one of the top prospects in the country. But his draft stock dropped in 2017 after two suspensions in three years by the Houston baseball program before he was dismissed from the team for a reported fight with a teammate in April, 2017.

The Nats selected Romero No. 25 overall. In 2018 he was sent home from spring training for violating team rules. During the 2018 minor-league season he sustained a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left throwing elbow. Romero missed the entire 2019 season with that injury.