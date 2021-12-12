CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Nationals reportedly sign veteran Maikel Franco to a minor-league deal

Eduardo Razo

December 12, 2021, 6:45 PM

Nationals reportedly sign Maikel Franco to a minor-league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Despite the ongoing MLB lockout, the Washington Nationals are making moves to improve their 2022 roster by adding some veteran presence to their club. 

The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty reports that the Nationals have struck a minor league deal with veteran third baseman Maikel Franco. 

Franco spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Orioles, playing 104 games, hitting .210 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. However, the 29-year-old didn’t finish the season in Baltimore after being designated for assignment in late August and ultimately released by the team a couple of days later. 

Washington is ready to rebuild with the young talent acquired during their trades of Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber, and others at the MLB Trade Deadline this past season.

Nonetheless, with the signings of César Hernández, Dee Strange-Gordon, and Franco, the Nationals have added veterans who can bring experience to their suddenly youthful roster.

