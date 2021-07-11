Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Nats prospect Cade Cavalli hits triple digits in MLB Futures Games

Eduardo Razo

July 11, 2021, 6:24 PM

Nats prospect Cade Cavalli’s velocity makes headlines in Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

The Washington Nationals had some representation at the 2021 MLB’s All-Star Futures Game with Cade Cavalli. The 33rd ranked prospect by Baseball America faced five batters in his appearance, with his velocity being what stood out.

Cavalli spotlighted his fastball, which hit the triple digits, while facing Riley Green, Spencer Torkelson, Jeter Downs, Austin Martin, and Jasson Dominguez. The 22-year-old struck out two of the five batters, but despite the impressive outing for Cavallini, the young pitcher did show some warts.

Two batters reached base via walks and The Athletic’s Jayson Stark pointed out the control issues Cavalli had out in the mound. After a dominant showing at High-A Wilmington early this season, that’s been a trend for Cavalli at Double-A Harrisburg since his promotion.

Nonetheless, Stark, a veteran MLB journalist, stated that he’s an arm to follow as the Nationals’ 2020 first-round pick out of the University of Oklahoma makes his way through the minor league system.

In 11 games this season, Cavalli has split time between Wilmington and Harrisburg, where he has totaled a 3-3 record in 62 innings pitched with 103 strikeouts, and a 2.47 ERA. The numbers are stark between the two levels, though.

Cavalli has an 0-2 record and 3.80 ERA with the Senators since promotion with 17 walks to 32 strikeouts. The Futures game gave another glimpse of what the Nats hope Cavalli can become even if there’s still work left to do before he sees the majors.

