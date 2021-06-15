Nationals place Max Scherzer (groin) on 10-day injured list

The Nationals announced a move placing ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to groin inflammation. They selected right-hander Justin Miller's contract in a corresponding transaction

The Nationals announced a move placing ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to groin inflammation. They selected right-hander Justin Miller’s contract in a corresponding transaction.

Scherzer exited his start Friday after just 12 pitches and reportedly experienced discomfort during a bullpen session preparing for his next scheduled appearance against the Pirates.

Now, he’ll spend the next week on the injured list, as Washington placed him on IL retroactive to June 12.

Before the injury, Scherzer was easily the best pitcher in the Nationals’ starting rotation, providing some much-needed stability for a relatively inconsistent staff. The three-time Cy Young award winner is 5–4 with a 2.21 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 13 starts this season.

Miller spent parts of two seasons in the Nats’ bullpen in from 2018-19. He posted a 3.71 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 68 innings during that span. He has a 0.55 ERA in 13 appearances for Triple-A Rochester this season with 29 strikeouts and four walks.