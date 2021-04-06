CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Nats (finally) ready to take on Braves

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 2:26 PM

After coronavirus cases sidelined the Nationals last week, they’re finally ready to take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Nats Park.

It’s Opening Day! Again!

Starting pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m.

The team’s three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed. And they’ll still be shorthanded.

Eleven players are sitting out. Four tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nationals haven’t announced who is in isolation because of test results or which additional seven players are in quarantine because contact tracing determined they could have been exposed to the virus.

Asked whether it’s possible his Game 1 lineup for 2021 could feature as many as five starting position players that weren’t expected to be there on opening day, manager Dave Martinez replied: “It is possible. We’re going to make it work.”

Washington’s active players practiced Monday — a group that included Game 1 starter Max Scherzer, outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles, and third baseman Starlin Castro. Among the key folks not present on the field while the media was allowed in the press box: shortstop Trea Turner, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and catchers Yan Gomes and Alex Avila.

“Very rarely — probably never — have you played with the same team on the field the entire season. We kind of look at it like that,” said Ryan Zimmerman, the only first baseman to take part in drills Monday. “We have confidence in our whole roster. We have some guys that are going to step up and play well.”

Drew Smyly is set to start for the Braves, who were swept in three games by the Phillies to open 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

