Nationals cancel Winterfest 2021

The Washington Nationals will not hold the annual Winterfest event in January 2021, the team announced Thursday.

“Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Winterfest 2021, which was scheduled to be held in January. We know how important this event is to our fans. That said, we look forward to offering a variety of alternative opportunities for our community to come together to celebrate our team. We will share further information as soon as details are finalized,” the team said in a statement.

Winterfest, which is an opportunity for fans to meet and greet team players, was held at Nationals Park the last two years, with Winterfest 2020 serving as an extended celebration of the franchise’s first World Series title. Being at the ballpark allowed fans to tour the clubhouse and hit in batting cages.

Winterfest was previously held at the Washington Convention Center.