Nationals release 2020 schedule

The World Series champion Washington Nationals announced on Monday their 60-game regular season schedule and three-game exhibition slate.

As previously reported, the Nationals will open at home July 23 against the New York Yankees in a nationally televised, prime-time matchup between championship contenders. Gerrit Cole is expected to make his New York Yankees debut on the mound opposite Nats ace Max Scherzer.

It’s the Nats’ first season-opener against an American League opponent.

As part of the pandemic-shortened season, the Nationals will face each of their four National League East foes 10 times, with the other 20 games to be played against the American League East.

The annual “Battle of the Beltways” with the Orioles will take place at Nats Park Aug. 7-9 and at Camden Yards Aug. 14-16.

The Nats’ other interleague road series will be in Toronto (July 29-30), Boston (Aug. 28-30), Tampa Bay (Sept. 15-16). The three-game series with the Red Sox will be the Nationals’ first trip to iconic Fenway Park since 2015.

Following the three-game opening series against the Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays will come to Nationals Park for the first time in five years for a two-game series with the Nats. The Nationals will play a total of five homestands, including two in September lasting seven games.

The Nationals will take four road trips, including two 10-game trips.

The Nationals will play 14 of their final 16 regular season games against division opponents.

The season will be preceded by a round-robin exhibition between the Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies. The Nats will host the Phillies on Saturday, July 18; travel to play the Orioles on Monday, July 20; and then host the O’s July 21. Each of the games is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Major League Baseball opted to have its teams play regional games during the truncated season to reduce the amount of travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

