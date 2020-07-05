Montgomery Co. schools seek more funding for mental health counseling amid pandemic

Maryland's Montgomery County Public Schools is looking into new ways to help students with more mental health counseling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recognizing what they said is an increasing need for additional and more intensive mental health support for students, Montgomery County Public School board members are asking the county government to help.

School board members are requesting $250,000 for a pilot program to contract with outside services to provide mental health care for families in the county who can’t afford it.

The school system estimated that the per student cost of therapy services is between $750 and $1,100, meaning the $250,000 would provide about 270 students with mental health counseling.

The Montgomery County Board of Education unanimously approved a motion on Monday, June 29, to bring the request to the county.

A letter from MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith stated that the coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 164,000 Montgomery County public school students being isolated in their homes and highlights what he said is a likely increase in need for mental health services.

A Montgomery County Council committee is expected to review the request at the end of July.

