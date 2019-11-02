Strasburg to opt out of final 4 years of his contract, become free agent

The big right-hander plans to opt out of the final four years and $100 million on his current contract and become a free agent, according to several reports.

Nationals’ pitcher Stephen Strasburg’s dominance in Washington’s run to capture the World Series will likely have its benefits.

The big right-hander plans to opt out of the final four years and $100 million on his current contract and become a free agent, according to several reports.

The World Series MVP will certainly command more money on the open market.

Strasburg, 31, who has spent his career with the Nationals, will be the top pitcher in the free-agent market.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.