Nats World Series documentary to premiere at Anthem; Zimmerman, GM Rizzo to attend

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

November 21, 2019, 11:06 AM

Major League Baseball and the Washington Nationals will premiere a documentary detailing the team’s triumphant 2019 World Series run at The Anthem, in D.C., on Dec. 2.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, General Manager Mike Rizzo and members of the Lerner family are expected to attend the celebration of the franchise’s first World Series win.

The film is narrated by NBC “Today” anchor Craig Melvin, who will also be at the premiere.

More special guests are expected to be confirmed in the coming week.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and is presented by Budweiser.

Tickets are available now.

