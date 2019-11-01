Championship visit: Nats to drop in on Caps game Sunday

The Washington Nationals' World Series party continues this weekend: The Washington Capitals repaid a favor and invited the new champs to their game Sunday night.

The Caps announced that the Nats will be honored before the game at Capital One Arena against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.

Members of the Nationals, as well as the Commissioner’s Trophy, will be there and will be recognized during a ceremony on the ice.

It’ll form a bookend to the Caps’ appearance at Nationals Park in June 2018, after their Stanley Cup win.

If you’re looking for a Nats sequel to Alex Ovechkin’s Stanley Cup kegstand, sorry:

World Series trophy review:

– v shiny

– hard to drink from (we tried)

– impossible to eat cereal out of

– heavier than it looks

– can be worn like a hat

– still in one piece (barely)

– says 2019 World Champions on it

– IS BACK IN DC AND WE CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE IT WITH YOU pic.twitter.com/aU5VpF9WGn — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) November 1, 2019

But a Georgetown fountain splash? Wouldn’t bet against it.

