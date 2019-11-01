Home » Washington Nationals » Championship visit: Nats to…

Championship visit: Nats to drop in on Caps game Sunday

Rick Massimo

November 1, 2019, 1:33 PM

The Washington Nationals’ World Series party continues this weekend: The Washington Capitals repaid a favor and invited the new champs to their game Sunday night.

Alex Ovechkin
Turnabout is — well, pretty fun, actually. (AP/Alex Brandon)

The Caps announced that the Nats will be honored before the game at Capital One Arena against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.

Members of the Nationals, as well as the Commissioner’s Trophy, will be there and will be recognized during a ceremony on the ice.

It’ll form a bookend to the Caps’ appearance at Nationals Park in June 2018, after their Stanley Cup win.

If you’re looking for a Nats sequel to Alex Ovechkin’s Stanley Cup kegstand, sorry:

But a Georgetown fountain splash? Wouldn’t bet against it.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
washington capitals washington nationals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up