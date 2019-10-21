With a Washington baseball team playing in the World Series for the first time since 1933, it’s not surprising that…

With a Washington baseball team playing in the World Series for the first time since 1933, it’s not surprising that ticket prices for games at Nationals Park are through the roof.

But it turns out you can pay significantly less if you’re willing to travel to the Lone Star State to see a game.

When checking Stubhub.com on Monday afternoon, ticket prices for Games 1 and 2 at Houston’s Minute Maid Park start at about $400, compared with around $700 for tickets to Game 3 at Nationals Park.

And that’s for standing room only tickets. If you want an actual seat, you’ll pay more.

Checking packages on travel websites, we found you can book a quick trip to Houston for Game 2 with one night in a hotel for as little as around $1,000.

It appears you can get the cheapest airfare if you travel out of BWI Marshall Airport.

