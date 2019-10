The Washington Nationals broke a 2-2 tie with a six-run seventh inning to take a 2-0 series lead as the Fall Classic shifts back to D.C. Friday night.

The Washington Nationals turned a classic October pitchers’ duel into a laugher with a six-run outburst in the seventh inning to take a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros, heading home to D.C. for the next three games.

