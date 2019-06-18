202
Breaking nose: Scherzer’s status in question after batting practice injury

By Zeke Hartner June 18, 2019 9:06 pm 06/18/2019 09:06pm
After an unfortunate incident at batting practice on Tuesday, it’s unclear if Nats’ pitching ace Max Scherzer will play against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Scherzer was practicing laying down bunts when a ball skipped off his bat and hit him in the nose. He walked off the field with a bloody nose. The Nationals confirmed that his nose was broken, and that it was to be determined if he would play Wednesday.

Scherzer was scheduled to start in one game of the double-header against the Phillies.

The Nats game Tuesday has been postponed due to severe weather in D.C.

