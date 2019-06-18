Breaking nose: Scherzer’s status in question after batting practice injury

After an unfortunate incident at batting practice on Tuesday, it's unclear if Nats' pitching ace Max Scherzer will be pitching against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Scherzer was practicing laying down bunts when a ball skipped off his bat and hit him in the nose. He walked off the field with a bloody nose. The Nationals confirmed that his nose was broken, and that it was to be determined if he would play Wednesday.

Editor’s note: This video may contain sensitive content.

WATCH – Max Scherzer, who’s scheduled to start Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice. Details: https://t.co/sNoPv3co00 pic.twitter.com/27FonlyC33 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 18, 2019

Scherzer was scheduled to start in one game of the double-header against the Phillies.

The Nats game Tuesday has been postponed due to severe weather in D.C.

