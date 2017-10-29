201.5
Reports: Nationals name Dave Martinez as manager

By Patrick Roth
and William Vitka October 29, 2017 12:44 pm 10/29/2017 12:44pm
Multiple media outlets are reporting the Nationals are expected to announce Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez as their new manager after the World Series.

Jon Heyman first reported that Martinez, 53, will be announced as the new manager after the World Series.

The Associated Press reported that “a person with knowledge of the deal” told the AP that Martinez and the Nats agreed to a contract for three years plus an option. The person described the contract on the condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been officially announced.

Major League Baseball rules prohibit a team from making any official announcement until after the World Series.

In 2015, it was reported that the Nationals were set to offer to the managerial job to former Padres manager Bud Black after the World Series, but that deal fell apart when the two sides could not agree on a salary.

The Nationals then offered the job to Dusty Baker.

In the Nationals, Martinez will inherit a team with a stellar bullpen, MVP-caliber player Bryce Harper and a strong lineup, but it remains an organization unable to break through the NLDS.

That inability to advance despite making it into the postseason four times in the last six seasons sealed Baker’s fate.

In a conference call earlier in October, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo called Baker “a Hall of Fame-type manager,” but said that the expectations of the team had grown along with their success.

Martinez had a 16-year run in the MLB playing for the Cubs, Montreal Expos, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Atlanta Braves from 1986 to 2001.

In 2008, he became the bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Martinez joined the Cubs as bench coach after the 2014 season.

