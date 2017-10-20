Dusty Baker will not return as Nationals manager

WASHINGTON – The Washington Nationals will not retain manager Dusty Baker after two years with the team.

Baker had finished the second of a two-year contract with the team, and will not be re-signed, the team said in a statement Friday.

“The Lerner family, on behalf of the entire organization, would like to thank Baker for his two years in the dugout,” the team said in the statement. “He led the team to the first back-to-back division titles in our history and represented our club with class on and off the field. We wish him the best going forward.”

In a letter to fans, the ownership called the move “an incredibly difficult decision for us” and called . Baker “one of the true gentleman in our sport.”

The team also said that the coaching staff will not be retained. The search for a new manager will begin immediately, and the new manager will pick the coaching staff, the team said.

Baker’s record with the Nationals was 192-132; his postseason record was 4-6. The team lost in the National League Division Series last week for the second year in a row; both times they lost the decisive Game 5 at home.

