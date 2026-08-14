Minnesota visits Las Vegas following Young’s 32-point performance

Minnesota Lynx (28-7, 18-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (24-11, 13-5 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (28-7, 18-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (24-11, 13-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces plays the Minnesota Lynx after Jackie Young scored 32 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 83-76 victory against the Washington Mystics.

The Aces have gone 13-5 against Western Conference teams. Las Vegas ranks fourth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 86.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Lynx are 18-2 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 22.1 assists. Olivia Miles leads the Lynx with 6.1.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota scores 5.7 more points per game (92.6) than Las Vegas allows to opponents (86.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lynx won 98-87 in the last matchup on Aug. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is shooting 52.0% and averaging 25.9 points for the Aces. Young is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

Miles is averaging 19.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 90.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 97.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Dana Evans: out (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (concussion), Kierstan Bell: out (personal).

Lynx: Chloe Bibby: day to day (personal), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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