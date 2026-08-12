Las Vegas hosts Washington after Austin’s 20-point game

Washington Mystics (19-13, 10-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (23-11, 13-5 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (19-13, 10-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (23-11, 13-5 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits the Las Vegas Aces after Shakira Austin scored 20 points in the Mystics’ 86-76 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are 10-5 in home games. Las Vegas is third in the WNBA averaging 90.9 points and is shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Mystics have gone 8-7 away from home. Washington averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Las Vegas makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Washington averages 81.8 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 87.3 Las Vegas allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aces won 86-76 in the last matchup on Aug. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is averaging 26.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Austin is averaging 16.3 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Mystics. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 93.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points per game.

Mystics: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Dana Evans: out (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (concussion), Kierstan Bell: out (personal).

Mystics: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: day to day (personal).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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