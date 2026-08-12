Aces end the Mystics’ 7-game winning streak with an 86-76 victory

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for her 17th double-double this season,…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for her 17th double-double this season, Jackie Young added 25 points and eight assists, and the Las Vegas Aces ended the Washington Mystics’ seven-game winning streak with an 86-76 victory on Tuesday night.

Chelsea Gray scored 12 points, and NaLyssa Smith had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Las Vegas (23-11). Young became the seventh-fastest player in WNBA history to reach at least 4,000 points and 1,000 assists, doing so in 275 career games.

Shakira Austin scored 20 points and Sonia Citron added 19 for Washington (19-13), which had not lost since July 18 against Golden State. Kiki Iriafen had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored six points in her debut for Washington.

Las Vegas took the first double-digit lead of the game with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter on a layup by Smith to make it 73-63.

The Aces finished with 40-plus points in the paint for the ninth straight game.

Up next

The teams will play each other again on Thursday in Las Vegas.

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