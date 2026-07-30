Washington plays Dallas, aims for 4th straight victory

Dallas Wings (18-10, 8-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-12, 9-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (18-10, 8-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-12, 9-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics will look to keep its three-game win streak going when the Mystics take on Dallas Wings.

The Mystics have gone 7-6 at home. Washington ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 19.3 assists per game led by Georgia Amoore averaging 3.6.

The Wings are 10-5 on the road. Dallas leads the WNBA with 22.4 assists per game led by Paige Bueckers averaging 6.2.

Washington’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Dallas gives up. Dallas has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wings won 92-69 in the last matchup on May 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Mystics. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 20.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 91.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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