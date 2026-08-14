Burrell leads Los Angeles against Washington after 28-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (12-21, 7-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (19-14, 10-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (12-21, 7-11 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (19-14, 10-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Washington Mystics after Rae Burrell scored 28 points in the Sparks’ 85-81 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Mystics are 11-6 on their home court. Washington has a 6-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sparks are 7-10 on the road. Los Angeles is fourth in the WNBA scoring 41.5 points per game in the paint led by Dearica Hamby averaging 11.3.

Washington scores 81.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 93.4 Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on May 29 the Sparks won 92-87 led by 21 points from Erica Wheeler, while Shakira Austin scored 25 points for the Mystics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Burrell is averaging 13.9 points for the Sparks. Hamby is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 88.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.6 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: day to day (personal).

Sparks: Monique Akoa Makani: out (ankle), Cameron Brink: day to day (ribs).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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