Howard leads Atlanta against Washington after 23-point performance

Atlanta Dream (19-11, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (17-12, 9-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (19-11, 9-3 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (17-12, 9-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Washington Mystics after Rhyne Howard scored 23 points in the Dream’s 96-82 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mystics have gone 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dream are 9-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta scores 89.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Washington averages 81.7 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 85.9 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta scores 6.3 more points per game (89.5) than Washington gives up (83.2).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 81-76 on July 2, with Shakira Austin scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 15.9 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Mystics. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Angel Reese is averaging 16 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 19.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 93.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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