Washington visits Toronto after Mabrey’s 30-point game

Washington Mystics (11-10, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-13, 5-6 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Mystics (11-10, 7-5 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-13, 5-6 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo hosts the Washington Mystics after Marina Mabrey scored 30 points in the Toronto Tempo’s 93-91 victory over the New York Liberty.

The Tempo have gone 5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mystics are 7-5 in Eastern Conference play. Washington allows 84.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Toronto makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Washington averages 81.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 92.0 Toronto gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 12 the Mystics won 86-85 led by 18 points from Lauren Betts, while Mabrey scored 27 points for the Tempo.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mabrey is averaging 21.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Tempo. Isabelle Harrison is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shakira Austin is averaging 14 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Mystics. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 3-7, averaging 90.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.3 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: out (concussion), Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Mystics: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: out (coach’s decision).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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