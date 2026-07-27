Connecticut visits Washington following Austin’s 25-point outing

Connecticut Sun (7-20, 2-9 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (14-12, 8-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Mystics…

Connecticut Sun (7-20, 2-9 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (14-12, 8-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mystics -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics hosts the Connecticut Sun after Shakira Austin scored 25 points in the Washington Mystics’ 100-99 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics are 8-5 in conference games. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.8 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference games is 2-9. Connecticut ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 9.3.

Washington scores 80.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 87.1 Connecticut gives up. Connecticut averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Washington gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 68-57 on June 26. Leila Lacan scored 12 points to help lead the Sun to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Mystics. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sun. Kennedy Burke is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 39.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: out (knee), Brittney Griner: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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