DC’s first IndyCar race is weeks away. Here’s what drivers, Metro riders and race fans need to know

The first IndyCar race in D.C. will take over streets around the National Mall on Aug. 22 and 23, bringing an expected 140,000 spectators a day.

Whether you’re planning to attend the Freedom 250 Grand Prix or just trying to get around Downtown D.C. next month, there is a lot you need to start thinking about now.

The first IndyCar race in D.C. will take over streets around the National Mall on Aug. 22 and 23, bringing an expected 140,000 spectators a day. But the setup and breakdown for the race will cause road closures and parking restrictions well before and after the event.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to showcase our city to a global audience,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a briefing Wednesday.

Road closures are already starting

The biggest impact for many people will come before race weekend.

Parking lanes, curb lanes and partial travel lanes are already being affected by race build-out activities. Additional restrictions begin Aug. 1 and continue expanding through Aug. 14 as construction ramps up around the National Mall.

Restrictions include portions of Pennsylvania Avenue, Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue, Maryland Avenue and several streets near the Capitol and Smithsonian museums. Some overnight closures are also planned as crews continue building the course.

Getting the streets race ready

Since D.C. hasn’t seen a race like this, city streets need to be prepped and that involves a lot more than just putting up fencing and grandstands.

Roads are already being marked along the race route, grandstands are beginning to rise and crews are inspecting hundreds of features built into the roadway.

“Every manhole cover has to be welded down,” Race Chairman and Penske President Bud Denker said.

Denker said crews have identified roughly 220 maintenance hole covers along the course and are making adjustments to dozens of utility access points before race weekend.

“There are about 49 that we’ll put some silicone on and smooth them out,” he said.

The reason is simple.

“Our race cars will suck the manhole covers off their places if they’re not,” Denker said.

Denker said simulations show some cars could approach 185 miles an hour on Pennsylvania Avenue during the race.

As for concerns about damage to city streets, Denker said IndyCars weigh about 1,700 pounds and that organizers would be responsible for any repairs.

“We’re responsible for fixing your roads, and after the race as well,” he said.

Take Metro if you’re going

One message came up repeatedly during the briefing: Don’t expect to find parking downtown or near the National Mall.

Denker urged race fans to leave their cars at home and use Metro.

WMATA is planning additional service and staffing for race weekend, and riders can use stations including Smithsonian, Federal Triangle, Archives, Federal Center SW and L’Enfant Plaza to access the race area. Bus riders should also expect detours around the course.

Security will be hard to miss

Spectators can expect airport-style screening before entering the event.

“You’re going to see a very high level of uniformed presence throughout the city and around this event,” Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn said.

Ahead of the event, which will get global attention, federal partners, including the FBI and Secret Service, said there are currently no credible threats connected to the race.

Quinn also had a warning for anyone thinking about flying a drone near the course.

“If you think that flying a drone to get a great view at this event, I would think twice,” he said.

Doing so to get a better view would result in hefty fines and jail time he said.

What if bad weather moves in?

Rain won’t necessarily stop the race.

“If it’s raining, we race in the rain,” Denker said.

Lightning is a different story. Organizers said 10 safe havens have been identified around the course, including several Smithsonian museums and other federal buildings where people could shelter if severe weather moves into the area.

Quinn said planners reviewed what happened during previous weather evacuations and made changes ahead of the Grand Prix.

“We’ve added a committee to think about crowd movements and how we can do it probably more efficiently than we did last time,” Quinn said.

For traffic maps, road closure updates and transportation information, the city encourages residents to visit the city’s Freedom 250 website or sign up for alerts by texting DC250 to 888-777.

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