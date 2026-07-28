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Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen lead Mystics to 92-84 victory over Sun

The Associated Press

July 28, 2026, 9:58 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 22 points and Kiki Iriafen added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 92-84 on Tuesday night.

Citron sank 6 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers, adding four assists to help Washington (15-12) extend its win streak to three. Iriafen posted her third straight double-double.

Shakira Austin had 17 points and six rebounds for Washington, which moved a season-high three games above .500.

Aneesah Morrow led Connecticut (7-21) with 21 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points and six rebounds.

Citron and Morrow both scored 17 points in the first half as the two teams played to a 54-all halftime tie.

Austin scored the first five points for Washington in the third quarter, Iriafen scored the next seven and Citron sank a 3-pointer for a 68-60 lead with 4:49 remaining. The Mystics outscored the Sun 25-14 to lead 79-64 heading to the fourth.

Morrow had 14 points in the first period to help the Sun take a 33-26 lead with their highest scoring quarter this season.

Connecticut has gone 1-11 without the injured Brittney Griner in the lineup.

Up next

Connecticut: At Chicago Sky on Thursday.

Washington: Hosts Dallas Wings on Friday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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