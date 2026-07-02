Shakira Austin scores 21, Kiki Iriafen gets a double-double and the Mystics beat the Dream 81-76

Shakira Austin had 21 points and nine rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 14 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 81-76 on Thursday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 21 points and nine rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 14 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 81-76 on Thursday night.
Alicia Florez had 13 points and seven assists off the bench and Amoore finished with 11 points for Washington (10-9). Sonia Citron, who was coming off a 32-point performance in a four-overtime win over Portland on Sunday, did not play due to right knee soreness.
Rhyne Howard led Atlanta (12-8) with 24 points and five 3-pointers. Allisha Gray added 17 points, Angel Reese had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordin Canada scored 10 points.
Washington trailed 41-32 at halftime after turning it over 18 times and attempting 22 fewer shots than Atlanta. But the Mystics responded with five 3-pointers in the third quarter to take a 60-56 lead entering the fourth.
The Mystics finished with 31 field goals and 27 turnovers.
Atlanta has lost four straight games — all on the road.
Up next
Atlanta: Begins a four-game homestand on Saturday against Golden State.
Washington: Stays home to play the Valkyries on Monday.