Shakira Austin scores 21, Kiki Iriafen gets a double-double and the Mystics beat the Dream 81-76

Shakira Austin had 21 points and nine rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 14 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 81-76 on Thursday night.

Atlanta Dream v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts to a play against the Washington Mystics during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Atlanta Dream v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics celebrates after a play against the Atlanta Dream during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Atlanta Dream v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: Alicia Florez Getino #2 of the Washington Mystics goes to the basket against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Atlanta Dream v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: Cotie McMahon #23 of the Washington Mystics goes to the basket against Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Atlanta Dream v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: Kiki Iriafen #44 of the Washington Mystics celebrates after making a basket against the Atlanta Dream during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 21 points and nine rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 14 points and 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 81-76 on Thursday night.

Iriafen made layups on back-to-back possessions to give Washington a 78-74 lead with 1:20 left. Georgia Amoore sealed it by making two free throws with 11.4 seconds remaining to make it 80-76.

Alicia Florez had 13 points and seven assists off the bench and Amoore finished with 11 points for Washington (10-9). Sonia Citron, who was coming off a 32-point performance in a four-overtime win over Portland on Sunday, did not play due to right knee soreness.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta (12-8) with 24 points and five 3-pointers. Allisha Gray added 17 points, Angel Reese had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordin Canada scored 10 points.

Washington trailed 41-32 at halftime after turning it over 18 times and attempting 22 fewer shots than Atlanta. But the Mystics responded with five 3-pointers in the third quarter to take a 60-56 lead entering the fourth.

The Mystics finished with 31 field goals and 27 turnovers.

Atlanta has lost four straight games — all on the road.

Up next

Atlanta: Begins a four-game homestand on Saturday against Golden State.

Washington: Stays home to play the Valkyries on Monday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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