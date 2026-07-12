Shakira Austin scores 10 of her 27 points in the 4th quarter as the Mystics beat the Storm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 10 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, Kiki Iriafen had 12 points…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 10 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter, Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season, and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 84-79 on Sunday.

Sonia Citron added 19 points and rookie Lauren Betts scored 11 for the Mystics (11-10).

The Storm shot just 4 of 14 (29%) from the field and committed eight of their 19 turnovers while they were outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting for the Storm (6-19). The rest of the team combined to make 16 of 46 (35%) from the field.

Dominique Malonga added 10 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

TEMPO 93, LIBERTY 91

MONTREAL (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 30 points, Nyara Sabally made the tiebreaking basket with 52 seconds left after Toronto blew a 20-point lead, and Tempo beat New York at the Bell Centre.

Mabrey had her second consecutive 30-point game and her fifth this season, including a 53-point performance — which tied the WNBA’s single-game record — in a 125-97 win over Los Angeles on June 25.

Breanna Stewart made a layup that tied it at 91-all with 1:30 to play, but Julie Allemand, who finished with 10 assists, found Sabally for the go-ahead layup as the Tempo snapped a four-game losing streak, the longest of their expansion season.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points and Stewart added 22 for the Liberty (13-11), who have lost seven of their last nine. Jonquel Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

WINGS 96, SKY 91

DALLAS (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 22 points and 11 assists, Jessica Shepard added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Dallas beat Chicago..

The Wings (16-8) have won a season-high five straight games, their longest streak since also winning five in a row in 2023.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points and Azzi Fudd 16 for Dallas at the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Mavericks, in front of a crowd of 13,236.

Li Yueru had 10 points and a season-high 10 rebounds and slowed down Chicago’s Kamilla Cardoso after a hot start. Cardoso had six points on 3-of-5 shooting and five rebounds in the first five minutes before Yueru came off the bench.

Cardoso finished 6 of 12 from the field with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Fudd hit a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired and then blocked a shot at the other end before Shepard made layup that gave Dallas the lead for good with 3:07 left. Ogunbowale made a layup with 42 seconds left that capped a 15-5 run and made it 94-89.

FEVER 109, ACES 75

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, and Indiana beat A’ja Wilson and Las Vegas.

Mitchell became the fifth player in WNBA history to score at least 25 points in six consecutive games, joining Wilson, Tina Charles, Arike Ogunbowale and Maya Moore.

Aliyah Boston added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Fever (14-9), and Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points and tied her season high with six 3-pointers.

Wilson finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 15 points for the Aces. Las Vegas (17-7), which beat Phoenix 106-58 on Saturday, fell a half-game behind WNBA-leading Minnesota into a second-place tie with Golden State.

Clark, on a minutes restriction as she recovers from a lingering back injury, made 5 of 11 from the field, just 1 of 5 from behind the arc.

Mitchell had her 39th consecutive game scoring in double figures, the second-longest streak of its kind in franchise history.

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