Seattle takes on Washington after Hiedeman’s 20-point outing

Seattle Storm (6-18, 1-12 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (10-10, 7-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (6-18, 1-12 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (10-10, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm takes on the Washington Mystics after Natisha Hiedeman scored 20 points in the Storm’s 89-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics are 4-5 in home games. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 2.5.

The Storm are 2-10 on the road. Seattle is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Washington scores 81.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 85.2 Seattle allows. Seattle averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Washington allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mystics won the last matchup 78-64 on May 28. Shakira Austin scored 18 points to help lead the Mystics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 13.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Hiedeman is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Storm. Dominique Malonga is averaging 16.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 84.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Sonia Citron: day to day (knee).

Storm: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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