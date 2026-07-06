Kaitlyn Chen scores 14 and Valkyries shut down the Mystics 62-49 for 5th straight victory

Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points off the bench and the Golden State Valkyries shut down the Washington Mystics 62-49 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: Kaitlyn Chen #2 of the Golden State Valkyries goes to the basket against Georgia Amoore #8 of the Washington Mystics during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Scott Taetsch) WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: Kaitlyn Chen #2 of the Golden State Valkyries goes to the basket against Georgia Amoore #8 of the Washington Mystics during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on July 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Scott Taetsch) WASHINGTON (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points off the bench and the Golden State Valkyries shut down the Washington Mystics 62-49 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Golden State (15-7) set a franchise record for the fewest points allowed in a game. The Valkyries held the Mystics to 18-of-60 shooting (30%), including 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Chen made six of her nine shots in just 21 minutes to help Golden State’s bench players reach 39 points. Veronica Burton was the Valkyries’ highest-scoring starter with seven points.

Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and nine rebounds for Washington (10-10), which had won five of its previous seven games. Shakira Austin had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Mystics were without starter Sonia Citron (knee) for a second straight game.

Golden State pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Washington 19-7 for a 50-40 lead. Chen completed a three-point play with 8:12 remaining in the fourth for a 55-40 lead, the largest of the game.

The Mystics were held to nine points in the fourth.

Golden State scored its fewest points in a game this season.

Up next

Golden State: At Toronto on Wednesday.

Washington: Hosts Seattle on Sunday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.