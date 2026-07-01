Atlanta visits Washington after Citron’s 32-point outing

Atlanta Dream (12-7, 7-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-9, 6-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Dream…

Atlanta Dream (12-7, 7-2 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-9, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -6.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics takes on the Atlanta Dream after Sonia Citron scored 32 points in the Washington Mystics’ 124-123 overtime victory against the Portland Fire.

The Mystics are 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks third in the WNBA with 42.3 points in the paint led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 10.4.

The Dream are 7-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA with 34.7 rebounds per game. Angel Reese leads the Dream with 11.6.

Washington is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Dream won 109-77 in the last matchup on June 6. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 19 points, and Iriafen led the Mystics with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is averaging 13 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Mystics. Citron is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 18.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 92.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Georgia Amoore: day to day (knee).

Dream: Aaliyah Nye: day to day (knee), Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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