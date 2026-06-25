Washington plays Connecticut following Citron’s 28-point game

Washington Mystics (8-8, 6-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (3-15, 1-8 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Washington Mystics (8-8, 6-4 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (3-15, 1-8 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics plays the Connecticut Sun after Sonia Citron scored 28 points in the Mystics’ 78-76 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 1-8. Connecticut gives up 88.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Mystics are 6-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 42.1 points per game in the paint led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 9.7.

Connecticut is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Washington allows to opponents. Washington averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Connecticut allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mystics won 88-81 in the last matchup on June 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Rivers is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Sun. Leila Lacan is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Citron is averaging 18.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Mystics. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 2-8, averaging 82.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Hailey Van Lith: day to day (ankle), Saniya Rivers: day to day (ankle).

Mystics: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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