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Washington hosts Los Angeles following Plum’s 38-point game

The Associated Press

May 28, 2026, 2:10 AM

Los Angeles Sparks (3-3, 2-1 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-3, 2-1 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Washington Mystics after Kelsey Plum scored 38 points in the Sparks’ 101-95 victory against the Las Vegas Aces.

Washington finished 10-12 at home last season while going 16-28 overall. The Mystics averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 37.4 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 12-10 on the road and 21-23 overall last season. The Sparks averaged 7.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sparks: Nneka Ogwumike: day to day (hand), Kelsey Plum: out (ankle), Sania Feagin: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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