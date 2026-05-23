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Cooke leads Seattle against Washington after 25-point game

The Associated Press

May 23, 2026, 2:10 AM

Washington Mystics (2-2, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (2-4, 0-1 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces the Washington Mystics after Zia Cooke scored 25 points in the Seattle Storm’s 77-59 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Seattle went 23-21 overall with a 10-12 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Storm shot 45.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Washington went 16-28 overall last season while going 6-16 on the road. The Mystics averaged 6.5 steals, 3.2 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Dominique Malonga: out (concussion), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (knee), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Mystics: Alex Wilson: out (personal), Michaela Onyenwere: out (leg), Alicia Florez Getino: out (personal), Cotie McMahon: out (elbow).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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