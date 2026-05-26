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Seattle plays Washington following Hiedeman’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

May 26, 2026, 2:13 AM

Washington Mystics (2-3, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-4, 0-1 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mystics -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Washington Mystics after Natisha Hiedeman scored 24 points in the Seattle Storm’s 97-85 victory against the Washington Mystics.

Seattle went 23-21 overall a season ago while going 10-12 at home. The Storm averaged 21.3 assists per game on 31.1 made field goals last season.

Washington finished 16-28 overall last season while going 6-16 on the road. The Mystics gave up 81.6 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Dominique Malonga: day to day (concussion), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Mystics: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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