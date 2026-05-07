Toronto opens season at home against Washington

Washington Mystics at Toronto Tempo Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Tempo -1.5; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto…

Washington Mystics at Toronto Tempo

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Tempo -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Tempo start the season at home against the Washington Mystics.

Toronto hits the court for the first game in franchise history. The Tempo play in their WNBA debut at home.

Washington went 16-28 overall and 8-12 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Mystics gave up 81.6 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Tempo: Kitija Laksa: out (not injury related), Maria Conde: out (not injury related).

Mystics: Alex Wilson: out (personal), Shakira Austin: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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