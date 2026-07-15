Maryland announces Aug. 9-15 back-to-school sales tax break

"Marylanders buying clothing and footwear priced under $100 will not pay our state's 6% sales tax," Comptroller Brooke Lierman said. The first $40 of a backpack's purchase price will also be tax-free during the period.

Maryland’s annual sales tax holiday is returning for another back-to-school shopping season.

With Greenbelt’s Beltway Plaza Mall as a backdrop Wednesday, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman announced this year’s “Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week” is Aug. 9-15.

“Marylanders buying clothing and footwear priced under $100 will not pay our state’s 6% sales tax,” Lierman said, surrounded by local elected leaders and business owners.

In addition, the first $40 of the purchase price of a backpack or bookbag will be tax-free during the period. Accessories other than backpacks are not eligible for the tax exemption.

“We know that times are tough right now,” Lierman said. “We know that costs are rising. We know that you paid more for that tank of gas to get here today. And we know that we have to do everything we can to build a more affordable state.”

The savings can have a big impact on household budgets, officials said. This year, families with elementary- through high school-aged children plan to spend $863.86 per student, on average, according to the National Retail Federation.

“This is an initiative that we as a General Assembly are very proud of,” Del. Nicole Williams said. “It is something we feel is super important for all of our families across the state of Maryland, and we’re so excited that for almost two decades we have been fostering this program to really help all of our families during their back-to-school efforts.”

Officials and Beltway Plaza business owners also touted the tax holiday’s benefits to the local economy.

“Tax-Free Week is especially important for small businesses like ours,” said Pierre Abraham, who owns the Shoe Box store in the mall.

“It brings more families into the mall, it helps shoppers save money and gives local businesses an opportunity to grow during this busy back-to-school season,” he said.

Another Maryland Tax-Free Week promotion is a video contest. Shoppers can win cash prizes of $250, $500 and $1,000 for posting social media videos about their shopping finds and savings during the sales tax holiday.

Virginia’s sales tax holiday is Aug. 7-9. Qualifying purchases include school supplies priced at $20 or less, and clothing and footwear priced under $100.

That state’s sales tax exemptions also apply to emergency supplies such as chainsaws and portable generators, and certain energy- and water-saving products for the home.

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